In a loaded 2019 Free Agency class, Kevin Durant is one of the biggest names this offseason. Could Kevin Durant be a fit for the Los Angeles Clippers? While there is high speculation that Durant will leave the Golden State Warriors, it was being reported that the New York Knicks were the favorite to land him. However, the Los Angeles Clippers reportedly emerge as “dangerous threats” to land the superstar.

According to the New York Times’ Marc Stein, the possibility of the Clippers landing Durant is not far-fetched.

.@TheSteinLine out here casually dropping nuggets about Kevin Durant and the Clippers in his latest NYT newsletter:https://t.co/uw2vf3Qoxq pic.twitter.com/s1YsDFrN4t — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) May 22, 2019

“Within the last month, very smart and plugged-in people I have consulted say the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as an equally dangerous threat to the Knicks to sign Durant away from Golden State,” Stein wrote. “And I believe it.”

Stein’s report completely contradicts the claim that Durant was for sure going to the Knicks, as Stephen A. Smith reported that it was a 95 percent chance that Durant would land in the Big Apple.

How Landing Durant Will Impact The Los Angeles Clippers

After getting rid of their core players like Blake Griffin, Deandre Jordan, and Chris Paul, it was almost certain that the Clippers would take a while to rebuild their team in a tough Western Conference. However, this season was a triumphant one for the team, as they rose to the playoffs, putting great pressure on the Warriors in a six-game series.

The Clippers have seamlessly developed themselves into a team with role players like Patrick Beverly, Montrezl Harrell, and Lou Williams. If Kevin Durant and the Los Angeles Clippers are a match, it will greatly add to the versatility of the team. Durant can play either the three or four positions that will help spread the floor. He will also give the Clippers a star with great length that can defend and shoot.

Besides Durant, the Clippers have also made great efforts to potentially land Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard. If the Clippers could land both Durant and Leonard, then their starting lineup will be a perfect blend of superstars and role players. With a successful executive in Jerry West and with cap space that could potentially be $70 million this offseason, the Clippers can make major moves.

How Durant Will Impact 2019 Free Agency

Despite the speculation that Durant will either leave Golden State or sign with another team, Durant is “100 percent undecided”, according to his manager Rich Kleinman.

Kevin Durant is “100 percent undecided” on where he’s playing next, his manager @RichKleiman says at The #WSJFuture Of Everything Festival. “He really doesn’t know, and I really don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/1fEw2kYZqm — WSJ Sports (@WSJSports) May 21, 2019

This offseason may be the toughest period for Durant in his whole career. Wherever Durant decides to go will impact how other free agents make their decisions. It will also impact how teams will make personnel decisions.

