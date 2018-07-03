LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 11: Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Sparks basketball teams and Los Angeles Kings hockey team in Los Angeles, California on September 11, 2017. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

According to reports, the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to re-sign unrestricted free agent guard Avery Bradley to a contract worth $25 million over two years. The contract cannot officially be signed until the end of the NBA’s moratorium period on July 7th

Sources: Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a 2 year, $25M deal with the Clippers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2018

Bradley’s contract will take him through the end of the 2019-20 season.

Bradley averaged 12.1 points last season splitting time with the Detroit Pistons and the Clippers. He suffered a groin injury last season before being traded to L.A., and that led to him getting season-ending surgery. Bradley’s injury led to a dip in his total production, but he is still very much an extremely effective player in this league. In his time with the Boston Celtics, Bradley established himself as one of the best lockdown defenders in the league. His time in Los Angles was cut short and due to the injury, which cost the Clippers a possible playoff spot.

Looking ahead, Bradley looks to provide the Clippers with great play on both sides of the ball. His offense has evolved since his early days in Boston and he looks to improve his numbers this year. Bradley definitely isn’t a superstar, but he’s the perfect player to put a team over the top. His all-around game is plenty to make the team better.

Bradley is going into his eighth season in the NBA. He will also turn 28 at the beginning of next season. After being drafted 19th overall in the 2010 draft. Bradley has carved a nice career for himself, outperforming plenty of the draft prospects before him.

