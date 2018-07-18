BATON ROUGE, LA – JANUARY 3: University of Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) shoots the ball during a basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 3, 2018. Kentucky won the game 74-71. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers‘ Summer League play could’ve gone better. A 2-4 record and early elimination in tournament play was a little discouraging for Clippers fans. However, certain players on the roster stood out and seem to be prepared for the upcoming season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected 11th overall by the Clippers, and he looked like a steal throughout the summer league. He averaged 19 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander looked comfortable on the court. He was lethal from mid-range and often got to his spots at will. He only went 3-12 from the three point line, but he shot 40% from long range at Kentucky and possesses smooth mechanics.

SGA is might not the fastest player, but he is so crafty around the rim and always finds a way to finish once he gets in the paint. His 6’6″ height and 6’11” wingspan allows him to easily get his shot off over opposing point guards. Gilgeous-Alexander seemed to get more comfortable as a facilitator as the summer league went on. He averaged 4 assists per game and he rarely made mistakes. SGA had a lower turnover rate than Collin Sexton and Trae Young.

He has enormous defensive potential due to his size and length. SGA showed great energy and footwork on the defensive side of the ball, which led to him averaging 2.3 steals. Shai was particularly impressive in a game against Houston, in which he had a great defensive sequence that led to a steal and a dunk. He also scored 25 points in that game, by the way. It seems safe to say that the Clippers found their point guard of the future.

Evans was selected in the second round of the Draft last year. He had a solid rookie season. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 assists, and shot 35.2 percent from the field in 16.2 minutes per game last season. Evans is probably best remembered by Clipper fans for playing great defense on James Harden in a game against the Rockets. Evans was thrust into the rotation last year because of injuries to Patrick Beverley, Milos Teodosic and Austin Rivers. He even ended up starting four games before a sports hernia cut his season short.

With a surplus of guards on the roster, Evans needed to stand out this summer, but he did not play like a second year player. He only averaged 6 points per game on 28 percent shooting and struggled to get going on the offensive end. It did not help matters that fellow sophomore guard Sindarius Thornwell averaged 14.4 points per game, while also playing much better defensively. Evans still has potential to be a solid player in the NBA, but the Clippers already have 17 players on the roster. All of a sudden, his future with the Clippers looks like it is in serious jeopardy.

Jerome Robinson was selected 13th overall by the Clippers with the second of their lottery picks. Unfortunately, Robinson only played in three games due to injury. He looked like a solid prospect out there, but he did not look exactly like the Robinson at Boston College. He might’ve not been 100 percent, but he still put up a good performance. Robinson averaged 13.7 points on 44 percent shooting. He also shot 37 percent from three. However, I would expect that to be closer to the 41 percent he shot at Boston College this upcoming regular season.

