Teodosić’s Value to the Clippers

During his short time with the Clippers, Teodosić has already had quite an impact. He appeared in four games for the Clippers in the preseason (three starts, due in part to previously presumed starter Austin Rivers‘ mononucleosis and glute injury), and averaged 6.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.00 steals in 24.9 minutes. Teodosić also started in both regular season games the Clippers have played, and averaged 5.5 points and 4.0 assists in 16.0 minutes.

Teodosić’s unparalleled passing abilities were on full display very early on, to the delight of fans. The 30-year-old rookie contributed 13 assists in 49 minutes in two preseason games against the Toronto Raptors in Hawaii, including an absurd 3/4-court underhand pass.

In the Clippers’ third preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the usually “pass-first” Teodosić had a breakout game offensively, demonstrating his scoring abilities. Despite missing a portion of the first quarter due to a dislocated left pinkie finger, Teodosić contributed 15 points on 41.7 percent shooting, and hit four of his seven three-point attempts.

Teodosić is an excellent fit with the offense the Clippers are trying to implement and perfect this season. He sees the whole floor, moves the ball well, creates offensive opportunities for others and can score himself. Although his conditioning and defense could improve, Teodosić has already proven a valuable asset to the 2017-2018 squad.

Impact of Teodosić’s Injury

With Teodosić out, the Clippers’ current guards – Patrick Beverley, Rivers, and Lou Williams – will be utilized much more in rotation. Rivers, who just recently returned to play and is still looking a bit rusty, will likely start along Beverley in the backcourt, with prolific scorer Williams coming off the bench.

Rookie guard Jawun Evans is also likely to see more minutes. Evans played solidly in the preseason, averaging 9.8 points and 3 assists in 24 minutes per game. Evans had been listed as inactive on the Clippers roster, but will be activated before Tuesday’s contest against the Utah Jazz.

Eric Bledsoe?

In case you missed it, Suns guard and former Clipper Eric Bledsoe tweeted on Sunday that he did not want to “be here.” Many took the message as an indication Bledsoe is sick of Phoenix and seeking to play for another franchise.