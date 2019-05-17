April 23, 2015: New Orleans Pelicans guard Tyreke Evans (1) during game 3 of the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans is officially banned from the NBA for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. Evans, 29, was the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and has spent 10 years playing in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, and Indiana Pacers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Evans has been “disqualified” from the league for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug policy.

Pacers free agent Tyreke Evans has been dismissed and disqualified from the league for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2019

The Indiana Pacers also released a statement on the NBA’s decision:

The Boston Celtics swept the Pacers during the first round of the playoffs. During that round, Evans averaged 15.3 points.

How the Ban Impacts Tyreke Evans

Evans will be eligible for reinstatement after two years. Prior to the ban, Evans was an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Pacers. Now Evans won’t be eligible to play until at least the 2021-22 season. The specific details surrounding Evans’ ban are unclear.

The NBA has dealt with previous cases of players violating the anti-drug policy. The league banned former player O.J. Mayo in 2016, as reports suggest that Mayo’s violation was related to a “drug of abuse” rather than PED’s or marijuana.

The league also banned Chris Andersen for two years from 2006-08 due to violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

