LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – MARCH 2:Clint Capela of Houston Rockets is seen during the NBA match between Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets at Staples Center in Los Angeles, United States on March 2, 2017. (Photo by Mintaha Neslihan Eroglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets may play in opposite parts of the country, but they have more in common than you may think. Both teams came into the 2018-2019 season with championship aspirations and expectations. However, as many may know, the NBA season is long and things don’t always turn out as planned.

Disappointing Seasons

After disappointing seasons for the Celtics and Rockets, a lot of uncertainty lies ahead this summer. The Celtics will have to wait and see if Kyrie Irving will decide to come back or leave in free agency. Irving and the Celtics were knocked out by the Milwaukee Bucks in five games. They appeared to have too many options at the wing position, which made it difficult for everyone to know their roles.

For the Rockets, this was finally their time to take down the Golden State Warriors. These expectations grew to greater heights once Kevin Durant was sidelined with a calf injury. The Warriors, however, showed great resolve and were able to slither past the Rockets in six games.

Changes to come?

The Rockets’ owner made it clear that his goal is to aggressively fight for a championship. The playoff failures had the front office wondering if a coaching change would be necessary. Contract talks with Mike D’Antoni came to a halt and are still currently being worked out.

Aside from the decision on D’Antoni’s contract, the Rockets and Celtics also engaged in some player movement. The Rockets, who have been looking to shake up their roster are a great trade partner for the Celtics, who have an abundance of young, affordable players.

Details are slim but reports point to the Rockets shopping Clint Capela and trying to get some more playmakers. The Celtics certainly have an abundance of confident wings who could help take some pressure off of James Harden and Chris Paul.

The Celtics are also looking to bring Terry Rozier back. This move will make a lot of sense if Irving decides not to return. Several other teams are also interested in adding Rozier to their squad. He is a restricted free agent, which means the Celtics could match any team’s offer.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on