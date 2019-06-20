Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors with the ball during the Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics NBA regular season game at Scotiabank Arena on October 19, 2018 in Toronto, Canada (Toronto Raptors win 113-101) (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The NBA Season is over and here comes the offseason. There are lots of changes that we might see in a blink of an eye. Every general manager is working hard now, so we should get ready to be surprised by some changes. Will Kawhi Leonard stay with the Toronto Raptors? Is Al Horford really leaving the Boston Celtics? And, will the Houston Rockets get rid of Chris Paul? Here are the hottest and latest NBA Rumors for today.

NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard, Al Horford, Chris Paul, and More

Kawhi Leonard Will Focus on Joining the Los Angeles Clippers

The Toronto Raptors just won the NBA Finals led by Kawhi Leonard. It was one of the sweetest Finals runs ever. After winning the championship, the Toronto Raptors will work on convincing Kawhi Leonard to stay with the team. The Raptors will surely have the best chance at signing the superstar forward after Toronto fans showered him with love and support. He’s like a hero for the city of Toronto. And there is no doubt that Kawhi really loves the whole city and the franchise. But, there is still a chance that he might leave.

There are lots of speculations that the 2019 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard will join the Los Angeles Lakers. Rumors are circling around the league about Leonard teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But is there really truth to that? According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard’s focus is on Los Angeles. But, it’s not the Lakers. It’s the Los Angeles Clippers.

Why would the Finals MVP join LeBron James and Anthony Davis and be the third wheel? That is not Kawhi Leonard. He already carried the Raptors to win a championship without forming a super team. And why would he sacrifice a lot of money to join the Lakers if he can join the Clippers and bring them to the next level like what he did in Toronto? The Lakers have a lot of options in free agency but Leonard is definitely out of that list.

Al Horford will leave the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are tearing apart right now. Kyrie Irving looks to be leaving and will likely join the Brooklyn Nets. And now, Al Horford could be next. Horford was expected to sign a fresh three-year deal with the Boston Celtics, but the situation changed very quickly. Horford changed his mind. He is now looking to sign a new four-year deal elsewhere.

Major change in the Al Horford situation:

Per source close to Horford, his side is no longer discussing a new 3-year deal to stay with the Celtics. He is expected to sign a 4-year free agent contract elsewhere…

Story to come. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) June 18, 2019

This was a rough offseason for the Boston Celtics. They lost two key pieces. And now, they will have to rely on their young players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to carry the team. Horford’s destination is still unknown, but the Celtics should now be looking for a replacement for the All-Star center.

The Houston Rockets are Having a Hard Time Trading Chris Paul

Nobody seems to want Chris Paul as a 34-year-old guard with a massive contract of $158 million over the next four years. Paul was one of the best point guards in the league in the past decade but his game is starting to decline now, and his relationship with James Harden seems unlikely to be fixed so the Rockets must really do their best on moving him.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there are no teams right now that are willing to take Paul’s massive contract. Every team they’ve called doesn’t even want to listen to any offer including Chris Paul.

Paul is on for the upcoming season, as confirmed by Rockets GM Daryl Morey and Paul himself, who both refuted claims that the point guard demanded a trade. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t move him soon.

Patrick Beverley to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers

After getting Anthony Davis, the Lakers now need some depth. They have money. $23 million is left and that can give them enough role players. One option could be the Los Angeles Clippers’ guard, Patrick Beverley, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

Sources tell me Patrick Beverley–a sensible FA target of the Bulls and Lakers–will be taking meetings with as many as 5 teams BEFORE meeting with the Clippers in 2 weeks. Clippers will be chasing max-type FAs, but Beverley won’t necessarily wait on an offer from them, I’m told. — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) June 17, 2019

Patrick Beverley would be a great addition, especially on the defensive end of the floor. His energy and hustle are good assets. His defence is top-notch and he can be a difference maker on the court. The Lakers are also lacking at the point guard position and Beverley can be a solid starting point guard. He doesn’t need to be great offensively as Davis and LeBron can carry that load. Beverley should only have to do what he does best and focus on defence.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on