The NBA Free Agency period is coming and there is a lot of drama and ups and downs from every team in the league. Free agents are starting to make moves, planning where they will go next. What’s new about the top free agents? Can the Houston Rockets clear enough space to land Jimmy Butler? Will the Boston Celtics trade for Bradley Beal?

The Houston Rockets are Aggressively Pursuing Jimmy Butler

The Western Conference next season will surely be wild. It will pretty much be wide open as the Golden State Warriors are currently dealing with major injuries that would are likely to last for a whole season. Teams are making major moves to improve their roster to have a better chance of securing a playoff spot. The competition will be tight and it seems like there will be upsets and surprises. The San Antonio Spurs look too old and not really the same after the Big Three Era of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili. The Oklahoma City Thunder are pretty good but still inconsistent. The Denver Nuggets lacked experience in the playoffs this season, can they get over the hump?

The Houston Rockets are still one of the teams that has the best shot in making it all the way to the finals. The Los Angeles Lakers got better after adding Anthony Davis but he has had a significant injury history. The Rockets are looking to shake up their roster making all players available for trade. Except of course James Harden. They will try to surround him with a better roster this offseason. One name that tops their list is Jimmy Butler.

The Houston Rockets believe that Jimmy Butler can be the difference maker. They’ve been longing for a change and Butler can bring that change.

Rockets are expected to pursue Butler and be aggressive in their pursuit. Seen as an ideal fit on both ends of court, and in helping push Rockets to the top of the wide-open West. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) June 19, 2019

It’s very unlikely to happen if you look at how limited they are financially. But, if they move Chris Paul and Clint Capela‘s massive contracts, it may be possible. Chris Paul may be difficult to move. No one wants Chris Paul’s contract right now. Clint Capela is more realistic but not enough to sign Jimmy Butler. If the Rockets can pull this off, Houston would surely be one of the threats in the West.

The Boston Celtics Can Trade for Bradley Beal

This offseason for the Boston Celtics is a disaster. After the Kyrie Irving drama, it looks like he is on his way out, as is Al Horford. However, the Celtics still have good young players and a decent roster around them. They can explore a lot of things with the assets they have to build a new team without Kyrie Irving and Al Horford. According to Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics are already getting ready for the departure of Irving and Horford.

The Boston Celtics are preparing for strong scenario that All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford will leave as free agents, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2019

According to Jordan Brenner of The Athletic, Danny Ainge will try to add some quality star and bring in Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. They are looking at Beal as their primary option. For this trade to happen, the Celtics need to offer Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and a future first-round pick for Beal. If they don’t want to lose Jayson Tatum, they can try sending Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and two future first-round picks. It’s up to the Boston Celtics who they are willing to give up but with the assets they have, they can really pull this trade off and get Beal from the Wizards.

