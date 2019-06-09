WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 15: Nene #42, Bradley Beal #3 and Trevor Ariza #1 of the Washington Wizards leaves the court after their loss against the Indiana Pacers during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center on May 15, 2014 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NBA Off-season is on its way and there are teams that have started to make moves. The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to add more talent. Is Bradley Beal a perfect fit? Will Klay Thompson stay with the Golden State Warriors? And can the Houston Rockets trade their assets for something big? Let’s take a look at the latest round of trade rumors for today!

Is Bradley Beal a Good Fit for the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Rumor: According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report Bradley Beal is one of the potential trade targets for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered another rough postseason finish after being eliminated again in the first round. Everybody thought that the Thunder could compete for a championship but they didn’t even make it out of the first round. It was the second consecutive season that the Thunder had an early exit in the playoffs since Paul George came. So, it was obvious that the George and Russell Westbrook duo isn’t enough. As a result, they should add more talent and Bradley Beal is the perfect fit.

The Thunder need a consistent three-point shooter as they finished 22nd in three-point shooting this past season. That needs improvement and Beal can provide that. Beal’s offensive game also is not limited. He can create his own offense and his talent is at the level of a superstar. In order for this trade to happen, the Thunder will have to send Steven Adams, Jerami Grant, Terrance Ferguson plus their 2019 first-round pick and a future first-round pick to the Wizards. The Washington Wizards would send back Beal and Dwight Howard.

Klay Thompson Might Leave if the Warriors Don’t Offer Him a Max Contract

Rumor: Klay Thompson might give other teams a chance to sign him if the Golden State Warriors don’t offer him the Max Contract.

If the Warriors don’t immediately offer Klay Thompson a max-contract, he will listen to Free Agency pitches from other teams, per @ajc. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 4, 2019

Klay Thompson is a big part of the success of the Golden State Warriors. He won multiple championships with the team. Why would he leave the team that helped build him into a superstar? Nobody believes that Thompson will leave. Despite this, there are still rumors that he might leave because of money. The Warriors should do whatever it takes to retain Thompson. They’re still a dominant team without Kevin Durant. Thompson is one of the foundations of their dynasty. He, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green with Steve Kerr built this team to become great before Durant came.

Golden State should not hesitate to give him the max. He is the most valuable player for them outside of Stephen Curry. He is the best 3-and-D player in the league and maybe the best shooting guard.

Houston Rockets Involved in Trade Talks

Rumor: The Houston Rockets are aggressively exploring trades for three players in their roster according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The Rockets recently announced that they are putting all their players on the trade block except James Harden. They are looking for a major shakeup in their roster after falling to the Golden State Warriors for two consecutive seasons. When you look at their roster there are three trade assets that should bring back a nice return; Clint Capela, Eric Gordon, and P.J. Tucker. Chris Paul‘s massive deal might be impossible to move so those three are more realistic to be traded.

Houston is in a tough spot because of the valuable role each of Capela, Gordon, and Tucker fill. Capela, Gordon, and Tucker are key players that have helped Harden bring success to Houston. Giving them up would be difficult and finding the right pieces in return for them is even more difficult.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on