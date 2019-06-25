CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Over the course of his career, Klay Thompson has established himself as one of the best two-way players in the league and one of the greatest three-point shooters of all-time. He was instrumental in the Golden State Warriors‘ run. Thompson was on his way to a possible NBA Finals MVP award until an injury took him out of the series. Now, it has been reported that he will miss most of next season to recover. Despite the injury, Klay Thompson’s free agency choices are aplenty.

Klay Thompson’s Desire

Thompson’s destination depends on his desires. He has already made his name in the NBA. He is already a champion. The only thing he has not done is to lead a team. Thompson could be at a point in his career where he wants to exercise his brand. But, his loyalty and love for the Warriors could prompt him to stay. Thompson has enjoyed his run with the Warriors and could look to continue their historic run when he returns from injury.

Klay Thompson’s Top Choices

Golden State Warriors

Thompson’s best option is to re-sign with the Warriors. They could be the only team who would be comfortable offering him a max contract. Multiple reports have surfaced saying that his father and former NBA player, Mychal Thompson, thinks he will re-sign with the Warriors. Also, the Warriors will play in their brand new arena starting next season. Having Thompson there will do wonders as they usher in a new era. His presence is key for the Warriors to continue their dynasty. Thompson has proven that he is perhaps the most important player on their roster. Also, his relationship with Stephen Curry and the organization is very strong.

New York Knicks

Many NBA fans would like to see Thompson become the number one option and lead a team. The New York Knicks could be a good fit for him. He will instantly command attention in the organization. He will be looked at as the unquestioned leader. Also, Thompson’s stats will improve, especially his scoring average. The Knicks have room to sign two max players. Also, they have young, promising players in R.J. Barrett, Kevin Knox, and Mitchell Robinson. However, Thompson’s injury could deter the Knicks from offering him a lucrative deal. The Knicks seem to be in win-now mode. It would be interesting to see Thompson as the first option.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets already have a good team. They have been title contenders over the past few years. But, they are in the midst of making changes. Signing Thompson could put them over the top. Thompson is the much-needed scorer the Rockets need. He will add to the team’s excellent three-point shooting. Also, his presence will take the pressure off of James Harden and give them a versatile defender, which they need.

Los Angeles Lakers

Thompson could seize the opportunity and return home to Los Angeles. He has been long-rumored to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers over the past year. Thompson gives the Lakers a much-needed two-way player, especially on offense. The Lakers struggled with three-point shooting last season. Despite having LeBron James and Anthony Davis as teammates, Thompson will play great. He could become the focal point and emerge as the leading scorer. Also, he will not have to rush to return as the Lakers have a good core in place. However, because of Davis, this signing is unlikely to happen. But, Thompson in a Lakers’ uniform seems natural.

