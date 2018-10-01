Boston Celtics’ Marcus Morris’ (left) temper flares during the NBA London Game 2018 at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by Simon Cooper/PA Images via Getty Images)

With the NBA regular season just around the corner, fans are excited to see their favorite teams compete for the title of NBA Champion. Every offseason brings in new young talents, free agents, and trades. No team is ever exactly the same from one season to the next. The first week especially is full of games every fan won’t want to miss. Here’s an in-depth list of the must-see matchups for week one of the NBA season.

Tuesday, October 16th

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics – The first night of the season we get to see a rematch of last years Eastern Conference semifinals. One big difference is that Gordon Hayward will be back for the first time since game one of last season. That isn’t necessarily a good thing, as there’s bound to be a little rust after missing a whole year. However, we’ll finally get to see Boston’s feared lineup fully healthy, as they are a true ‘Super-Team’. The 76ers are hungry and a little angry after being ousted by Boston in the playoffs last year. Joel Embiid won’t let this bother him. Both he and Ben Simmons will go out and compete to silence any talk about Philadelphia being inferior to Boston. There couldn’t be a better game to begin the NBA season.

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors – There’s not much to say to hype this matchup. Kevin Durant vs. Russell Westbrook is always fun to watch. The Warriors haven’t changed much, besides the addition of all-star DeMarcus Cousins, but it will be interesting to see how the Thunder play without Carmelo Anthony and the addition of Dennis Schroder. Schroder averaged a career-high 19.4 points last year. He’ll be a major force coming off the bench for the Thunder and it’s possible he could become a sixth man candidate for them.

Wednesday, October 17th

Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns – Although this matchup wouldn’t make much noise last year, these two teams are owners of two of the top three draft picks in this year’s draft. With Devin Booker being out for the beginning of the season, all eyes will be on the top pick of the draft, Deandre Ayton, for Phoenix. For Dallas, Luka Doncic will try to begin his legacy in the first game. Doncic averaged 14.5 points for Real Madrid last season. The former Euroleague MVP could be the Rookie of the Year according to many experts. Ayton averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds last season for Arizona, leading many to believe that he could be the next coming of Shaquille O’Neal.

Friday, October 19th

Boston Celtics @ Toronto Raptors – Judging by the talent on paper, this could be the potential matchup for the Eastern Conference Finals this year. Kyrie Irving versus Kawhi Leonard is one of the best matchups someone could ask for – one of the league’s best scorers against one of the leagues best defenders. After only playing nine games last season, fans are excited to see Leonard get back on the court.

Saturday, October 20th

Houston Rockets @ Los Angles Lakers – LeBron James will take on the team he had been linked to so much before he signed with the Lakers. Not only that, but he will be playing against close friends Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. LeBron James versus James Harden is must-see TV. They were two of the leagues top choices for MVP last year. Harden averaged the most points last year at 30.4 points per game. James averaged the third most at 27.5 points per game. This could be a potential matchup during the Western Conference playoffs.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on