Taking a look at the Houston Rockets’ schedule to start the year, specifically October, I will lay out an argument and analysis for the Rockets to have a successful start to their season. In their first month back the Rockets have six games, the majority being at home. The remaining two away games are both against Los Angeles teams, first the Lakers, followed by a game with the Clippers the very next day. Looking at the new team rosters for this season and the past history of these team match-ups, I foresee a 5-1 lead for Houston.

Game #1 October 17th – Home – VS The New Orleans Pelicans

Houston’s home opener is against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans gambled on DeMarcus Cousins, trading young players with potential, hoping he would resign. A torn Achilles tendon ended those plans. The Pelicans also lost Rajon Rondo who was a catalyst in their postseason success last year. However, the Rockets are fully healthy coming into the season. Focused and determined with one goal in mind: to defeat Golden State. I predict Houston will come out of the gates firing on all cylinders. Beating the Pelicans and making a statement for their season.

Prediction – Rockets (W) 120-98

Game #2 October 20th – Away – VS The Los Angeles Lakers

Obviously, with LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers will have a chance to win every night. Other new additions Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson will take time to adjust to playing with new teammates and new roles. The learning curve for this new Lakers squad will take time. I expect them to lose some games they shouldn’t in the first month or two of this season. Although, as a star-studded home opener in front of the Staples Center crowd you can bet LeBron James will shine throughout. If the Rockets beat this team, during their home opener, it will be a good sign for the season.

Prediction – Lakers (W) 105-101

Game #3 October 21st – Away – VS The Los Angeles Clippers

The Rockets play the first back to back games of the season, fortunately, it is against the Los Angeles Clippers, who also play in the Staples Center. This should help aid any tired legs that teams often run into with back-to-back games. As Jonathan Schuhmann reported, the Rockets only have 12 back-to-back games all season long, tied for the fewest in the entire NBA. Getting the first one out of the way in the first week can only help the Rockets fatigue maintenance throughout this season.

The Clippers squad features numerous former Rockets players including; Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams, and Luc Mbah a Moute. Beverley always goes 110% against Houston. Another player to watch, is rookie, Shai Gilgeous–Alexander, matching up with Chris Paul in his first professional game will be tough. I expect a competitive back and forth game, but Houston’s roster is simply more talented, they should come out on top of this one.

Prediction – Rockets (W) 110-102

Game #4 October 24th – Home – VS The Utah Jazz

In a Western Conference Semi-Finals rematch, the visiting Utah Jazz visit Houston seeking revenge for last years matchup. The Rockets return to Houston for a three-game homestand, the first of which will face a Jazz team with high expectations for their season. Donovan Mitchell is a fantastic young star, expect him to be the focus of Houston’s defensive schemes. Mitchell is surrounded by a strong core of Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, and Ricky Rubio. The Rockets easily defeated the Jazz 4-1 in the playoffs last season, I predict similar results this season

Prediction – Rockets (W) 100-94

Game #5 October 26th – Home – VS The Los Angeles Clippers

Playing the Clippers twice in one week to start the season, and then not again until the end of the season April 3rd is an interesting scheduling choice. Regardless, the Rockets are playing at home, against a lesser team, with two days rest. They should win this game.

Prediction – Rockets (W) 125-112

Game #6 October 30th – Home – VS The Portland Trail Blazers

In recent years, the Blazers-Rockets rivalry has waned, particularly with Brandon Roy and LaMarcus Aldridge no longer around. However, Damian Lillard always seems to bring his best when he matches up against Harden. I predict if the Blazers start the season flat, they will break up the CJ McCollum – Lillard dynamic duo. Portland’s talent drops off considerably looking past their backcourt. Expect an easy win for Houston.

Prediction – Rockets (W) 115-98

Conclusion

Looking at these match-ups and changes in rosters, I predict the Houston Rockets will go into November with a 5-1 record. This should have them in the top 4 of the Western Conference. Starting the year strong and winning close regular season games will help them recapture the 1st seed. This has been a stated goal by both Daryl Morey and Mike D’Antoni.

