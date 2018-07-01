LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: NBA Player Trevor Ariza attends the Bowling For BLOOM (Building A Lifetime Of Options And Opportunities For Men) at Lucky Strike Lanes at L.A. Live on June 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

According to reports, the Phoenix Suns have agreed to sign unrestricted free agent small forward Trevor Ariza to a one-year contract worth $15 million. The contract cannot officially be signed until the end of the NBA’s moratorium period on July 7th.

Houston free agent Trevor Ariza has agreed to a one-year, $15M deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Ariza’s contract will take him through the end of the 2018-19 season.

Ariza averaged 11.7 points, 1.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game last season for the Houston Rockets. His point average is identical to last season. The only difference, Ariza averaged fewer minutes and played fewer games. He played his fewest amount of NBA games this season since the 12-13 season. That was due to a mix of suspensions and injury. Playing just 67 games after averaging 80 the past four seasons. He disappeared this postseason for the Rockets, as all of his numbers went down. Most notably an abysmal percentage shot from behind the arc.

Ariza has never been a star player in his career, but a good role player. His offensive streakiness leaves much to be desired, however, when his game is on, he’s one of the most dangerous shooters in the league. Looking forward, he looks to provide veteran leadership in Phoenix. Ariza’s value is important as he can produce as a member of the starting lineup, or off the bench. He has a defensive presence on the floor that sometimes goes unnoticed, Ariza is able to spread the floor and make others around him better.

Ariza is going into his 14th season in the league. A journeyman player who has put on many jerseys during his NBA career. Not much was expected when he was drafted 43rd overall by New York in 2004. However, he has had a very solid career.

