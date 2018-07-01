CHICAGO, USA – JANUARY 9: Kris Dunn (32) of Chicago Bulls in action against Chris Paul (3) of Houston Rockets during the NBA game between Chicago Bulls and Houston rockets, on January 9, 2018 in Chicago, United States. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

According to reports, the Houston Rockets have agreed to re-sign unrestricted free agent point guard Chris Paul to a contract worth $160 million over four years. The contract cannot officially be signed until the end of the NBA’s moratorium period on July 7th.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news:

All-Star Chris Paul will sign a four-year, $160M max contract to stay with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Paul’s contract will take him through the end of the 2021-22 season.

Paul averaged 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game last season for the Rockets. His productivity reached another level in the postseason where he averaged 21.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. Paul helped propel the Rockets to a 3-2 series lead against the mighty Golden State Warriors before injuring his hamstring. The Warriors took advantage of his absence and went on to repeat as champions.

Looking forward, Paul will continue to provide tenacious on-ball defense and playmaking starting at point guard for the Rockets. Known for his leadership on the court, Paul will look to propel his teammates to the next level of greatness. Houston will need Paul to stay healthy and continue his dominance on both sides of the ball in order to contend for a championship next season.

Paul is going into his 14th season in the league, during which he’ll be 34 years old. Paul began his sensational career in New Orleans where he was drafted 4th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft.

