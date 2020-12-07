Golden State Warriors stars James Wiseman and Draymond Green are out at the start of camp this offseason.

The tough hits just keep on coming for the Golden State Warriors. Last month, as the team was preparing to get a healthy roster back in the building for the start of training camp, the Warriors lost a key player for the 2020-2021 NBA season already.

During individual workouts, Warriors star guard Klay Thompson suffered an apparent leg injury. At the time, Thompson was spotted struggling to put any weight down on his leg as he walked. As it turned out, Thompson suffered a torn Achilles, which derailed his comeback season.

Now, the Warriors are missing two players at the start of training camp. Before the start of training camp, the Warriors reported that two unnamed players have tested positive for COVID-19, which set the start camp back day.

According to Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports, the two players happen to be Warriors’ second-overall pick James Wiseman and veteran power forward Draymond Green.

For Green, missing time in camp shouldn’t be a big deal as he’s been around the NBA since the 2012 season. As for Wiseman, his situation is a bit tougher.

“It’s unfortunate. But it’s just the way it goes,” Steve Kerr said. “Our coaching staff has been showing him tape the last few days. He’s still getting some homework in. It’s not ideal, but nothing’s ideal for anyone in 2020.”

All NBA rookies have a massive setback this season. As forming a summer league schedule wasn’t possible, and pushing the NBA Draft back to November was logical, all rookies have missed tons of offseason learning experiences, which they would typically have during a normal year.

Now, Wiseman not only loses those few months of events — but he will also get a late start to an odd offseason as well.

Justin Grasso covers the NBA for The Sports Daily. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

