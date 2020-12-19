NBA General Managers believe Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry will bounce back this season.

Steph Curry was hardly talked about during the 2019-2020 NBA season. As he suffered an injury setback, which kept him off the court for months, the Golden State Warriors turned in a shockingly disappointing campaign during the season.

While Golden State’s struggles were unexpected, injuries gave them a pass. After all, they lost Kevin Durant to free agency, Klay Thompson to injury, and eventually, Steph Curry couldn’t take the court either.

This year, Thompson is out again — but Curry is back in the mix. At 32-years-old, Curry might not play at his typical MVP-caliber level, but general managers across the NBA believe the Golden State guard will return without missing a step.

In the NBA’s GM survey ahead of the 2020-2021 NBA season, 30-percent of the league’s top decision-makers voted Curry as the NBA’s top point guard heading into the new year.

Right behind Curry is Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Before last season, Curry earned the respect of NBA GMs by gaining 90-percent of the vote. Obviously, Curry’s injury setbacks made it hard for him to prove everybody right as he only appeared in five games.

However, during that handful of games, Curry did manage to average 20 points-per-game on a struggling Golden State team. The situation wasn’t ideal for him last year, but it seems the league fully anticipates Curry’s comeback season in 2020-2021.

