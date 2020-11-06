The Golden State Warriors could use another veteran star, but the second pick won’t get them one.

Seeing the Golden State Warriors place dead last in the Western Conference last season felt unreal. Knowing the team played all of the season without Klay Thompson, most of last year without Steph Curry, and lost Kevin Durant in free agency, it offers clarity to their 15-50 record.

Typically, when a team does that bad, it indicates they’re headed into rebuild mode. So, having access to the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft would be a good time to draft a young guy with a bright future.

While the Warriors could go that route, their organization is far from rebuild mode. Next season, Curry will be back. And barring any setbacks, Thompson will be as well. With those two in the mix, the Warriors are hopeful Draymond Green gets back to his old ways, too.

Golden State has the opportunity to add a young rookie to the lineup. Instead, they would prefer to ship that pick elsewhere to land an experienced veteran star who can help the Warriors get their Western Conference dominance back.

Lately, the Warriors have reportedly shopped the No. 2 overall pick to several teams. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, none are interested. Per NBC Sports’ Dalton Johnson, the Warriors have offered the pick to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal, the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, and the Phoenix Suns for Devin Booker. Each team declined the offer at this time.

