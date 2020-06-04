Select Page

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson join protesters at Oakland rally

The NBA world has continued to voice its collective opinion amid all the George Floyd protests, and two particular superstars did exactly that this week.

Splash Bros. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson won’t be playing when the NBA season resumes, as the Warriors finished at the bottom of the standings, so they’ll have plenty of time to prepare for next season.

In the meantime, though, they’ve been joining the community in marching to protest racial injustice and police brutality, which they did in Oakland recently, as you can see below.

Making their voices heard.

