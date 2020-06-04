Steph Curry, Klay Thompson join protesters at Oakland rally

The NBA world has continued to voice its collective opinion amid all the George Floyd protests, and two particular superstars did exactly that this week.

Splash Bros. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson won’t be playing when the NBA season resumes, as the Warriors finished at the bottom of the standings, so they’ll have plenty of time to prepare for next season.

In the meantime, though, they’ve been joining the community in marching to protest racial injustice and police brutality, which they did in Oakland recently, as you can see below.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and other members of the Warriors were walking in unity today in Oakland, California. (via @106KMEL and thebayareadriver/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/eu7XcAHzhW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2020

Making their voices heard.