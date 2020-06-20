LeBron James defends Stephen Curry, says he'd be 'great' in any era of basketball

The two are both ultra-competitive, so they, at times, get caught up in the heat of the moment during games, as do others. But off the court, they still support each other, in a sense. Curry participated in shooting for James’ “Space Jam” sequel, and LBJ recently paid it back, essentially, on social media.
There’s been an ongoing debate about whether or not Curry’s skill set would translate to today’s NBA, given how he gets most of his points on the perimeter, and is more of a finesse player. But if you ask James, Curry would be “great” no matter when he played, in any era, as he wrote on Instagram.
We could not agree more.
