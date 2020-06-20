Select Page

LeBron James defends Stephen Curry, says he&#039;d be &#039;great&#039; in any era of basketball

Posted by | Jun 20, 2020 | ,

LeBron James defends Stephen Curry, says he'd be 'great' in any era of basketball
By |
LeBron James and Stephen Curry may have had their issues on the court over the years, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the two don’t respect each other’s skill set.

The two are both ultra-competitive, so they, at times, get caught up in the heat of the moment during games, as do others. But off the court, they still support each other, in a sense. Curry participated in shooting for James’ “Space Jam” sequel, and LBJ recently paid it back, essentially, on social media.

There’s been an ongoing debate about whether or not Curry’s skill set would translate to today’s NBA, given how he gets most of his points on the perimeter, and is more of a finesse player. But if you ask James, Curry would be “great” no matter when he played, in any era, as he wrote on Instagram.

We could not agree more.

NBA, Promoted, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: LeBron James defends Stephen Curry, says he&#039;d be &#039;great&#039; in any era of basketball





Related Posts

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

May 31, 2019

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

September 21, 2018

Kevin Durant Beefs with Richard Jefferson

Kevin Durant Beefs with Richard Jefferson

April 11, 2019

The Warriors are Injured Yet Thriving Heading into Game 3 of the Finals

The Warriors are Injured Yet Thriving Heading into Game 3 of the Finals

June 4, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino