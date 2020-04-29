However, the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon in the United States, and it’s hard to see how the league could coordinate travel for teams, as well as handle games in arenas — even if they’re closed to fans. The NBA, just like all sports leagues around the world, has a moral obligation to prevent spreading the virus.
There’s talk about skipping the regular season, and just having a truncated playoff format, with a number of ideas being proposed. It’s also possible that all teams could reside in one central location, such as Las Vegas. In the meantime, most players and coaches are making sure they’re ready to play, whenever it happens.
Except for the Warriors, that is. Head coach Steve Kerr is taking an approach that shades more toward the season being canceled.
Interesting, as he’s the first coach to come out and say that.
View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Steve Kerr hints at NBA season being canceled