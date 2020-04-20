Steve Kerr credits playing for Bulls for getting him Warriors' head coaching job

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr once played for one of the greatest NBA teams in history, and he clearly has not forgotten about it.

Not only that, Kerr also believes he leveraged that into getting the Warriors’ head coaching job. It’s interesting because he then went on to coach one of the greatest teams the NBA has ever seen, up there with the ’90s Bulls squads.

Kerr made an appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” after the network aired the first parts to its hit series, “The Last Dance,” and he shared some interesting thoughts.

“If I hadn’t been on those Bulls teams none of the rest of my career would have happened,” Kerr said. “I mean that. I wouldn’t have become the coach of the Golden State Warriors if I hadn’t had that experience with the Bulls.”

It’s cool of Kerr to admit that, and very well may be true. Speaks volumes about the humble person he is.