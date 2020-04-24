Draymond Green believes he, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson 'changed the game forever'

Warriors big man Draymond Green has been quite outspoken while being quarantined, sharing some not-so-candid thoughts about Kevin Durant, and the team’s run over the past five years.

His most recent comments, however, had a much more positive spin, rather than him being critical of his former teammates.

In looking back at what he, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson accomplished, he put it all in perspective by saying the dominant trio “changed the game forever,” during an appearance on Showtime’s “On The Smoke” podcast.

“I think I changed the game of basketball with the help of Steph Curry,” Green said, as transcribed by Drew Shiller. “I think Steph Curry changed the game of basketball with the help of me. I think it was a match made in heaven. And then Klay Thompson … us three changed the game forever.”

He’s right in part, as execution is important for that level of success. But the coaching staff — for drawing up all the motion and off-the-ball movement — deserves some credit as well. It was an offense the NBA had never seen before, and was a major reason for their success.