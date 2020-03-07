Draymond Green threatens to take Charles Barkley's job

Barkley, along with Shaq, Kenny Smith and and others routinely appears on TNT’s “Inside The NBA,” and he often delivers hot takes to viewers.
Draymond Green appears to believe he can do a better job than Barkley, which he came out and said recently.
“Barkley should stop before I go take his job, though,” Green said. “Because I can do that well, too. He already didn’t make enough money playing, so he needs that job. He should stop talking to me. I’d like to… a tendency to end people, so he should stop before I take his job.”
We’d love to see it.
