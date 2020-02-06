Select Page

Watch: Andrew Wiggins has hilarious reaction to Warriors trade

The Warriors have finally freed former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins, which they did via a trade on Thursday, and he couldn’t be happier.

Golden State and Minnesota swapped D’Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins before the deadline, with a first-round draft pick being included in the deal as well.

It’s a deal that has been lauded for the Wolves, as D-Lo and Karl-Anthony Towns are close friends, and should have great chemistry together. KAT has appeared unhappy with the organization, and this move should appease hi,.

It certainly went over well with Wiggins, who was thrilled to be moved, judging by his reaction on Instagram.

The Warriors apparently believe the change of environment can help unlock Wiggins’ full potential, but that remains to be seen. Time will tell.

