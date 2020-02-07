Select Page

Video of Stephen Curry practicing for first time since suffering hand injury emerges

Posted by | Feb 7, 2020 | ,

Video of Stephen Curry practicing for first time since suffering hand injury emerges
By: |
The Warriors have experienced a fall from grace like NBA fans have never seen before this season, going from the best team in the Western Conference, to the worst in the league.

Golden State won 57 games last season, yet it currently sits at 12-40 currently. The team has clearly been playing for the future, trotting out a lineup comprised mostly of G-Leaguers. They’ll likely be bringing on even more guys from that level after having traded away a few players just before the deadline, including starting point guard D’Angelo Russell.

There has been some good news for Warriors fans, though. Two-time MVP Steph Curry practiced for the first time on Friday, since undergoing surgery to fix a metacarpal fracture in his left hand.

Steph still has a long recovery ahead of him, but this gives the team hope for next season, especially with Klay Thompson also returning to the court at some point in the future.

NBA, Promoted, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Video of Stephen Curry practicing for first time since suffering hand injury emerges



Related Posts

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

May 31, 2019

Kevin Durant Beefs with Richard Jefferson

Kevin Durant Beefs with Richard Jefferson

April 11, 2019

Watch: Andrew Wiggins has hilarious reaction to Warriors trade

Watch: Andrew Wiggins has hilarious reaction to Warriors trade

February 6, 2020

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

September 21, 2018

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino