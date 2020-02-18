Select Page

Steph Curry went nuts cheering for Giannis Antetokounmpo after he rejected LeBron James in All-Star Game

Ayesha and Steph Curry are having a blast on vacation during the NBA All-Star Break, and the additional time away isn’t anything the family has been used to.

Steph, after all, plays in the All-Star Game nearly every year, but his injury has had him sidelined, so he opted to make good use of the time, using it for an epic getaway with his beautiful wife.

But it’s not like the two completely disconnected, as they did watch the All-Star Game, and had some fun doing so. Check out Steph’s reaction from when Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked LeBron James late in the contest.

Steph is right — it clearly wasn’t a goaltending violation. The refs got it right.

