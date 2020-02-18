Steph Curry went nuts cheering for Giannis Antetokounmpo after he rejected LeBron James in All-Star Game

Steph, after all, plays in the All-Star Game nearly every year, but his injury has had him sidelined, so he opted to make good use of the time, using it for an epic getaway with his beautiful wife.
But it’s not like the two completely disconnected, as they did watch the All-Star Game, and had some fun doing so. Check out Steph’s reaction from when Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked LeBron James late in the contest.
Steph is right — it clearly wasn’t a goaltending violation. The refs got it right.
