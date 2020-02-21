Select Page

Russell Westbrook smacks Damion Lee, then taunts Warriors player (Video)

Posted by | Feb 21, 2020 | ,

Russell Westbrook smacks Damion Lee, then taunts Warriors player (Video)
By: |
Rockets superstar point guard Russell Westbrook is a master of getting under his opponents’ skin, and that’s exactly what he did during Thursday’s game against the Warriors.

Unfortunately, he took things too far — and ended up getting ejected as a result.

Westbrook was seen arguing with the Warriors players throughout the contest, but things got a bit heated late in the game. He got tangled up with Damion Lee, and smacked the poor guy, then had some words afterward.

“What you gonna do?!” Westbrook taunted.

The officials answered that question for him — ejecting Westbrook, and that was the end of that.

NBA, Promoted, Rockets, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Russell Westbrook smacks Damion Lee, then taunts Warriors player (Video)



Related Posts

The Warriors are Injured Yet Thriving Heading into Game 3 of the Finals

The Warriors are Injured Yet Thriving Heading into Game 3 of the Finals

June 4, 2019

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

May 31, 2019

Steph Curry went nuts cheering for Giannis Antetokounmpo after he rejected LeBron James in All-Star Game

Steph Curry went nuts cheering for Giannis Antetokounmpo after he rejected LeBron James in All-Star Game

February 18, 2020

Draymond Green likens Andrew Wiggins to Kevin Durant, praises him immensely

Draymond Green likens Andrew Wiggins to Kevin Durant, praises him immensely

February 19, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino