Russell Westbrook smacks Damion Lee, then taunts Warriors player (Video)

Rockets superstar point guard Russell Westbrook is a master of getting under his opponents’ skin, and that’s exactly what he did during Thursday’s game against the Warriors.

Unfortunately, he took things too far — and ended up getting ejected as a result.

Westbrook was seen arguing with the Warriors players throughout the contest, but things got a bit heated late in the game. He got tangled up with Damion Lee, and smacked the poor guy, then had some words afterward.

“What you gonna do?!” Westbrook taunted.

The officials answered that question for him — ejecting Westbrook, and that was the end of that.