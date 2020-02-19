Draymond Green likens Andrew Wiggins to Kevin Durant, praises him immensely

The Timberwolves coaching staff has changed multiple times since he was drafted, and it’s not like they’ve really had success developing, well, anyone. Karl-Anthony Towns has appeared to have plateaued a bit, which is why the team acquired D’Angelo Russell in a trade, to help him take the next step.
Speaking of taking the next step — Wiggins never did. He had major issues on the defensive end, as well as with his work ethic.
But the Warriors believe Wiggins has untapped potential, and that they can get him to play well in their system — holding down the role that Kevin Durant once held. Speaking of KD, Draymond Green actually compared Wiggins to him in talking about his new teammate’s defensive ceiling.
They are both extremely long and athletic, which gives them the ability to defend nearly every position on the floor, and that’s powerful. But Wiggins, even at his best, is KD lite.
