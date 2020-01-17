“Inside the NBA” analyst Charles Barkley and Warriors big man Draymond Green aren’t exactly the best of friends, as they’ve gotten into it a few times in the past.

It’s likely due to an old school vs new school clash of styles, as Barkley is used to big, bruising big men powering their way in the paint. Green is quite the opposite, but he remains effective, using his finesse and athleticism to fly all over the court and make plays.

This has ben Green’s worst season statistically, though, as he’s averaged 8.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. It should be pointed out that his supporting cast is quite weak, and isn’t helping matters, but shooting only 38.5 percent from the field isn’t going to cut it in today’s NBA.

Barkley couldn’t help himself over Green’s weak stat line, either, as he trolled the Warriors big man with a funny line during the most recent edition of the show on Thursday night.

Charles Barkley roasting Draymond Green “Draymond don’t talk as much since he’s averaging that triple single” pic.twitter.com/XRYMYLt9Yt — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 17, 2020

Too funny.

Related

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Charles Barkley takes funny dig at Draymond Green