Angry Steve Kerr goes off on referee, gets ejected for outburst (Video)

The (9-29) Golden State Warriors sit in last place in the Western Conference standings, and the team’s nightmare season appears to be taking a toll on the players, as well as the coaching staff.

NBA fans have never seen a fall from grace such as this one, as the Warriors had won the Western Conference title five consecutive seasons, yet this year, they might somehow actually finish with a record worse than the Knicks’, which is hard to fathom, as the Knicks are awful.

The Warriors were presented with a good chance to win on Monday night, though, squaring off against the (14-23) Kings. They trailed 52-40 at the half, though, and it appeared to take a toll on head coach Steve Kerr. He was none too pleased about a non-call when Willie Cauley-Stein drove to the basket and scored, appearing to be fouled on the play, with roughly one minute remaining in the first half. Kerr then began yelling at referee Jason Goldenberg, and had this to say:

“Wake the f— up!” he yelled.

That outburst earned him two technical fouls, resulting in an automatic ejection.

