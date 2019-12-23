A Very Merry NBA Christmas – When, Where, and Why to Watch

Celtics vs. Raptors (Noon ET, ESPN)

Tis the season, and we can’t wait for another NBA on Christmas Day extravaganza. That said, we took a look at all the matchups and broke down all you need to know to have the happiest NBA Holiday of them all.

The Reason to Watch:

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is probably skipping this game and watching Elf.

Stocking Stuffers:

Neither team has a true superstar (no offense to Kemba Walker), and both have been ranked in the top-five on defense for the past two seasons, so this might end up being more of a tactical battle than a barnburner.

Christmas Miracle:

We’d be the jolliest bunch of basketball enthusiasts this side of the nuthouse if we got to see an offense heavy game… but don’t hold your breathe.

Scouting Report:

Bucks vs. 76ers (2:30 ET, ABC)

The Reason to Watch:

I believe, I believe. It’s silly but I believe in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and 76ers big man/Twitter personality Joel Embiid are arguably the two best and most exciting players in the league under the age of 26, and are only getting better.

Elf’s on the Shelf:

The Bucks – Khris Middleton & Eric Bledsoe who will try and set a record for 3-pointers taken and made.

The 76ers – Starting the three biggest elves in NBA History – Embiid, Ben Simmons and Al Horford

Christmas Miracle:

Antetokounmpo has such a pretty face, he should be on a Christmas card… one that says, “All Hail the New King”

Scouting Report:

Rockets vs. Warriors (5:00 ET, ABC)

The Reason to Watch:

The Rockets are throwing snowballs, instead of throwing heads. The 76ers are busy building toys, the NBA on Christmas isn’t dead!

Angels on the Tree:

The Rockets: Two Calling Birds – Russell Westbrook and James Harden

The Warriors: Three French Hens – Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and D’Angelo Russell

Christmas Miracle:

All I want for Christmas… James Harden’s beard and being able to don myself with his Christmas suit apparel.

Scouting Report:

Lakers vs. Clippers (8 ET, ESPN/ABC)

The Reason to Watch:

The NBA planned out our whole day: First, we’ll make snow angels for two hours, and then we’ll go ice skating, and then we’ll eat a whole roll of Toll-House cookie dough as fast as we can, and then we’ll snuggle up and watch this LeBron James-Kawhi Leonard rivalry. Folks who haven’t watched a minute of NBA basketball season will be tuned into this one. Count on it.

Santa’s Helpers:

Clippers – Paul George and Lou Williams… Merry Christmas, you filthy animals.

Lakers – Anthony Davis makes us sing, You better watch out, you better not cry… you better bring your A-Game.

Christmas Miracle:

We’re feeling nostalgic… so we want to see vintage performances from LeBron. Anything else beyond that is really just figgy pudding.

Scouting Report:

Pelicans vs. Nuggets (10:30 ET, ESPN)

The Reason to Watch:

Blast this Christmas basketball. It’s joyful and triumphant and, after a few glasses of eggnog, this game should be just what you need to slip into a Christmas coma.

All of the Other Reindeer:

New Orleans and Denver aren’t exactly the biggest markets out there, but the NBA often uses one of the Christmas Day games to showcase young talent — and this game will have plenty of it – Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram.

Christmas Miracle:

Zion Williamson is one of the league’s criminally underrated stars. We’ll forgo the Christmas cookies this year if he could steal the show and make an ideal end to a day full of some the league’s biggest and brightest superstars.