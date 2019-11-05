Select Page

Nov 5, 2019

Steve Kerr indicates Warriors have had other major internal issues that weren't leaked to public
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has seen his team struggling immensely this season, much of that due to injuries to its stars, so he deflected a bit of the focus on their record by dropping a bombshell this week.

Kerr sat down to speak with The Ringer’s Bill Simmons on the “Book of Basketball 2.0” podcast on Tuesday, and the subject of the on-court altercation between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant was brought up.

The Warriors head coach didn’t shy away from addressing it. Not only that, he also hinted the Warriors had other major internal issues arise over the years that didn’t make it out of their building.

“It happened on national TV,” Kerr said. “If this had happened at a practice, you can cover it up. Actually, we had several things over the past few years that never made it out, and we’re very proud of that.”

No one else in the media had even hinted at this type of dissension, but it’s not surprising, especially when looking at comments made by former Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, among others.

