Select Page

Stephen Curry, Will Arnett working on NBA-centric TV show collaboration

Posted by | Nov 23, 2019 | ,

Stephen Curry, Will Arnett working on NBA-centric TV show collaboration
By: |

Two of the best in their respective are teaming up in what figures to be a great collaboration that we’re looking to enjoy in the future.

Comedian Will Arnett and Warriors two-time MVP Steph Curry are currently working together on a TV show which will have an NBA theme. It has an interesting premise, and Variety was able to provide the details regarding the show.

“The Second Half” takes a “humorous look” at a retired NBA player who moves back home to Charlotte, buys a car wash and struggles to reconnect with his father, daughter, ex-girlfriend, and childhood best friend. He starts to realize that when it comes to the game of life.

Looks like Steph is attempting to capitalize on his brand being as strong as possible — just like LeBron James — trying his hand in the TV world. He does seem to be a suitable candidate for the silver-screen world.

NBA, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Stephen Curry, Will Arnett working on NBA-centric TV show collaboration



Related Posts

Steve Kerr addresses state of the Warriors amid recent struggles

Steve Kerr addresses state of the Warriors amid recent struggles

November 19, 2019

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

May 31, 2019

The Warriors are Injured Yet Thriving Heading into Game 3 of the Finals

The Warriors are Injured Yet Thriving Heading into Game 3 of the Finals

June 4, 2019

The Luck Factor In Sports

The Luck Factor In Sports

November 20, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino