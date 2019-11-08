Select Page

Stephen Curry unlikely to return this season from broken hand

Posted by | Nov 8, 2019 | ,

Stephen Curry unlikely to return this season from broken hand
By: |
The hits just keep on coming for the Warriors.

A few weeks after it was revealed that Klay Thompson is unlikely to play this season because of the torn ACL he suffered in last year’s Finals, it looks like Stephen Curry might be joining his fellow Splash Brother on the bench for the rest of Golden State’s games.

A team source told Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher that the broken hand Curry suffered in a game against the Phoenix Suns last month “was worse than originally thought, and it’s unlikely that he plays again this season.”

If that’s the case, it’s safe to say the Warriors won’t be making it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Instead, Golden State will be more concerned with planning ahead for next season when Curry and Thompson are expected to be healthy.

Featured, NBA, Promoted, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Stephen Curry unlikely to return this season from broken hand



Related Posts

The Warriors are Injured Yet Thriving Heading into Game 3 of the Finals

The Warriors are Injured Yet Thriving Heading into Game 3 of the Finals

June 4, 2019

Steve Kerr indicates Warriors have had other major internal issues that weren't leaked to public

Steve Kerr indicates Warriors have had other major internal issues that weren&#039;t leaked to public

November 5, 2019

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

May 31, 2019

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

September 21, 2018

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino