Insane statistic highlights Warriors' fall from grace

The Warriors currently sit in last place in the Western Conference, sporting a 2-8 record, and it’s clear that a drastic turnaround just isn’t in the cards this year.

Both Splash Bros. — Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson — are sidelined with injuries, as is Draymond Green as well. Kevin Durant is gone, so the team’s entire starting five from last season is no longer on the court.

As such, the team is really struggling, and will likely continue to, with a strong possibility that the Warriors just tank the season away for a high draft pick next year.

It’s crazy when you think about it, though, as the Warriors sported a 58-24 record last season, and have won the Western Conference five consecutive years. That sets up for a winning percentage drop of epic proportions. In fact, the Warriors are on pace for the largest winning percentage drop of any team in NBA history, according to this chart from HoopsHype.

The Warriors are entering uncharted territory — that’s for sure.