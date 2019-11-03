The Warriors have won the Western Conference the past five seasons, but it sure doesn’t look like they’ll be making another deep playoff run this season.

Not only that, it doesn’t appear as if the Warriors will even be competing in the playoffs at all.

Golden State sits near the bottom of the standings, sporting a disappointing 1-5 record, and it doesn’t appear as if it’ll be getting better anytime soon. After all, Splash Bros Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are both sidelined with injuries, and neither will be returning anytime soon. Draymond Green recently joined them on the injury list, suffering a torn ligament in his finger.

The Warriors, as we knew them, are gone. Just take a look at who’s left from last season’s playoff team.

Wow.

