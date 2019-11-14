Select Page

Fan spotted sleeping in middle of Warriors-Lakers game (Video)

NBA games can sometimes drag, especially due to the increased foul calls and game stoppages by referees, but the end-to-end action and highlight-reel plays usually keeps fans entertained during contests.

Apparently that wasn’t the case during Wednesday’s Warriors-Lakers game at Staples Center, though.

Tickets to Lakers games are quite pricey, and sitting courtside costs thousands of dollars. One particular fan didn’t seem to care all that much, though, about the money, or the game itself. He was spotted sleeping at one point during the game, as you can see in the left corner of this video.

Even LeBron James and Anthony Davis couldn’t wake that guy up.

