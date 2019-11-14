Fan heckles Draymond Green about how much he 'sucks' during game (Video)

Select Page

Fan heckles Draymond Green about how much he 'sucks' during game

Fan heckles Draymond Green about how much he 'sucks' during game
Lakers fans are passionate about their team, and they make sure to voice their opinion when they feel strongly about a subject.

Sometimes, though, there are times when they just attempt to make it difficult for the visiting team at Staples Center, and that’s what happened during the Lakers’ most recent game against the Warriors.

The defending Western Conference champions came to town, although they’re a much different-looking team than last season. One particular Lakers fan couldn’t help but pour some salt in the wound regarding the Warriors’ losing streak, as he had this to say after Draymond Green missed a shot.

“Draymond, you suck!” he yelled.

Savage.

