Draymond Green finds inspiration from Steve Kerr destroying clipboard mid-game

The Warriors are experiencing a fall from grace of epic proportions, having gone from five consecutive Western Conference titles to currently sitting in last place, with a 4-15 record.

Golden State actually has a worse record than the hapless New York Knicks, who are 4-14, and it’s safe to say no one could’ve predicted that they’d go from worst to first. But the team did lose Kevin Durant in free agency, with both Splash Bros Steph Curry and Klay Thompson sidelined due to injuries.

Draymond Green did return from injury in Wednesday’s game against the Bulls, and he seemed to give the team a boost, especially late in the game. The Warriors struggled early in the contest, though — up until head coach Steve Kerr destroyed his keyboard.

Steve Kerr broke a clipboard during tonight’s win. He joked postgame he’s allotted two of these a year. A clipboard shard cut his hand, but he’s okay. “No stitches” he said. pic.twitter.com/IJGPSz0PnM — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 28, 2019

Green actually credited the team’s strong second-half play to the clipboard smash.

Maybe the Warriors have discovered a new Friendsgiving night tradition. It was effective on Wednesday, at least.