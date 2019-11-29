Select Page

Draymond Green finds inspiration from Steve Kerr destroying clipboard mid-game

Posted by | Nov 29, 2019 | ,

Draymond Green finds inspiration from Steve Kerr destroying clipboard mid-game
By: |

The Warriors are experiencing a fall from grace of epic proportions, having gone from five consecutive Western Conference titles to currently sitting in last place, with a 4-15 record.

Golden State actually has a worse record than the hapless New York Knicks, who are 4-14, and it’s safe to say no one could’ve predicted that they’d go from worst to first. But the team did lose Kevin Durant in free agency, with both Splash Bros Steph Curry and Klay Thompson sidelined due to injuries.

Draymond Green did return from injury in Wednesday’s game against the Bulls, and he seemed to give the team a boost, especially late in the game. The Warriors struggled early in the contest, though — up until head coach Steve Kerr destroyed his keyboard.

Green actually credited the team’s strong second-half play to the clipboard smash.

Maybe the Warriors have discovered a new Friendsgiving night tradition. It was effective on Wednesday, at least.

NBA, Promoted, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Draymond Green finds inspiration from Steve Kerr destroying clipboard mid-game



Related Posts

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

September 21, 2018

The Warriors are Injured Yet Thriving Heading into Game 3 of the Finals

The Warriors are Injured Yet Thriving Heading into Game 3 of the Finals

June 4, 2019

Stephen Curry, Will Arnett working on NBA-centric TV show collaboration

Stephen Curry, Will Arnett working on NBA-centric TV show collaboration

November 23, 2019

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

May 31, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino