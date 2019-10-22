Steve Kerr says it's unlikely Klay Thompson returns this season from ACL tear

If what Steve Kerr says is true, then the Warriors are even bigger underdogs than we thought.

Last month, Golden State general manager Bob Myers announced that Klay Thompson would be out at least until the All-Star break to recover from the ACL tear he suffered in the NBA Finals, which left the door open for a return this season.

That doesn’t appear to be the case anymore after Kerr revealed in a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area that it’s unlikely Thompson plays this season.

The Warriors have made it the Finals five straight years, but it’s tough to see them making it six in a row without Thompson. Initially, the hope was that Thompson could return in time for a playoff run with Golden State, but it seems the team is more concerned with getting him fully healthy.

For the rest of the NBA, that means the path to a championship just got a lot easier, particularly for teams in the West that won’t have to worry about guarding two of the best shooters in the game on a nightly basis. Still, it will be interesting to see how the Warriors fare with D’Angelo Russell essentially replacing Thompson in the lineup.