Patrick Beverley on Warriors not having Kevin Durant: 'Y'all cheated long enough'

Patrick Beverley on Warriors not having Kevin Durant: &#039;Y&#039;all cheated long enough&#039;

Nobody was more amped up about the Clippers handing the Warriors their first loss of the new season than Patrick Beverley, and he made sure to let everyone in the building that night know about it, including the staff at the Chase Center.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Beverley joked with arena staff workers after the game that Golden State’s run as the NBA’s top dog was over now that Kevin Durant is gone:

“Y’all a little different without KD, I see,” Beverley playfully jabbed. “Uh-huh, y’all cheated long enough. It’s OK. Y’all had a good run. Back to reality.”

Beverley also had some fun with the Warriors fans who left early on Thursday night:

It was odd to see the Warriors on the other end of a blowout for once, and most of the players they had on the floor were unrecognizable to the casual fan. We knew going in that they would look different from years past, but it’s still shocking to see up close.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have looked solid in their first couple of games, and they haven’t even gotten Paul George on the floor yet. Beverley is going to have a lot of trash to talk if Los Angeles keeps this up all season.

