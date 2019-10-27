D'Angelo Russell gets in official's face, promptly ejected from game (Video)

Warriors newly-acquired guard D’Angelo Russell played in one of his first regular-season games with the team in Sunday’s showdown with the Thunder, but he didn’t actually finish the game, due to an incident involving an official.

The Warriors were frustrated as a team, getting taken to the woodshed by the young Thunder, and falling behind 70-37 at the half. That lopsided score appeared to rub off on the players — Russell included.

Russell drove the lane in the third quarter, and he appeared to believe he was fouled, even though there was no call. As such, he let an official know about it. Russell got in the official’s face, which resulted in a technical foul; and he kept yelling to earn him a second.

Sure, there probably was a foul on the play, but Russell could’ve walked away after the first tech.