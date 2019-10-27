Select Page

D&#039;Angelo Russell gets in official&#039;s face, promptly ejected from game (Video)

Posted by | Oct 27, 2019 | ,

D'Angelo Russell gets in official's face, promptly ejected from game (Video)
By: |
Warriors newly-acquired guard D’Angelo Russell played in one of his first regular-season games with the team in Sunday’s showdown with the Thunder, but he didn’t actually finish the game, due to an incident involving an official.

The Warriors were frustrated as a team, getting taken to the woodshed by the young Thunder, and falling behind 70-37 at the half. That lopsided score appeared to rub off on the players — Russell included.

Russell drove the lane in the third quarter, and he appeared to believe he was fouled, even though there was no call. As such, he let an official know about it. Russell got in the official’s face, which resulted in a technical foul; and he kept yelling to earn him a second.

Sure, there probably was a foul on the play, but Russell could’ve walked away after the first tech.

NBA, Promoted, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: D&#039;Angelo Russell gets in official&#039;s face, promptly ejected from game (Video)



Related Posts

Kevin Durant Beefs with Richard Jefferson

Kevin Durant Beefs with Richard Jefferson

April 11, 2019

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

September 21, 2018

Steve Kerr says it's unlikely Klay Thompson returns this season from ACL tear

Steve Kerr says it&#039;s unlikely Klay Thompson returns this season from ACL tear

October 22, 2019

Draymond Green admits fault in past spat with Kevin Durant

Draymond Green admits fault in past spat with Kevin Durant

October 23, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino