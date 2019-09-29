Select Page

Watch: Klay Thompson shows how ACL injury recovery is going in workout video

Some athletes don’t take their injury recovery seriously, as their motivation wanes because they’re not actually suiting up and playing in games, so they don’t necessarily put in as much work as they should to get back to form.

But not Klay Thompson, who has an extremely high work ethic, and clearly wants to do all he can to help his team at some point in 2020.

Thompson suffered a brutal ACL injury in the NBA Finals, and it’s currently unclear exactly when he’ll return, but it’s projected that he’ll be back next spring at some point. A recent workout video shows that Thompson is already moving well, and is clearly taking his recovery seriously.

It appears as if Thompson is already regaining stability in his knee, which is a good sign going forward.

