[VIDEO] Steph Curry plays pickup with Jordan Poole, Seth, Omari Spellman, Ky Bowman, Juan Toscano @ Packie Turner

[embedded content]

UPBASKETBALL TRAINING FACILITY, BURLINGAME, CA — So,spent last night — while the rest of theorganization was busy enjoying Stevie Wonder at Chase Center — at’s “UPBasketball” training facility on the Peninsula (story continues below video):Also in attendance: Warriors rookiesand, both of whom have already spent time at UPB the last few weeks per their Instagram posts, as well astwo-way playerplus, who has a training camp invite.

Oh, and Steph’s brother Seth Curry, who according to my sources is getting married real soon, like very possibly this weekend. To Callie Rivers, by the way. Yes, THAT Rivers, i.e., Austin Rivers (Callie’s brother), son of Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. In case you didn’t know.

One more aside: Have you noticed the lack of wedding video clips this summer? Looks like NBA players are trying hard not to let stuff out. Although we do have some views from Michelle Wie and Jonnie West’s (4k views!)…

[embedded content]

…and DeMarcus Cousins’ (18k views!)…

[embedded content]

There was nary a sight of Steph and Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala at West’s or Shaun Livingston at Boogie’s — we got them all in our videos, but not much at all.

But I digress. There's a reason why there was only a single IG story clip and all the photos of Steph's feet were cropped. Also there are a few additional clips from the next morning when Steph and Seth worked out with Brandon Payne at Stanford…