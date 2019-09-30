Steph Curry addresses possibility of resting, load management this season

It’s been floated that the Warriors should focus on making sure superstar Stephen Curry and teammate Draymond Green get as much rest as possible this season, with the chance of returning to the NBA Finals unlikely, as Klay Thompson will be sidelined for a good chunk of the team’s 2019-20 campaign due to a knee injury, and Kevin Durant having departed for Brooklyn.

Not only that, the Warriors could also make a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo next summer, another rumor that has been circulating around the league.

But don’t expect the Warriors to just lay down and die in an attempt to punt this season, and hope for better days in the future — at least not according to Curry, who was expected about the possibility of load management for him this season.

Stephen Curry on his workload this season: “48 minutes a game for all 82.” — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) September 30, 2019

Love Steph’s attitude and passion for the game.