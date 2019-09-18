Select Page

Look: Warriors unveil new jerseys for move to San Francisco, 2019-20 season

The Warriors have closed the book on their Oracle Arena (now Oakland Arena) chapter, and they’ll begin playing their games at Chase Center this upcoming season.

As such, the team has overhauled its uniforms to reflect the change.

The Warriors announced they’d be showing off the new jerseys awhile back, and Tuesday ended up being that day. The team revealed the new uniforms on Twitter, and we’re big fans of them. As you can see, the team kept that classic look that the team once had when it played in San Francisco, and used bright colors to give them a bit of a modern color scheme.

It’s been nearly five decades since the team played in San Fran, but the new jerseys don’t disappoint, and we know Chase Center won’t, either.

