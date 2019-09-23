Klay Thompson opens up about Kevin Durant's departure, torn ACL

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is a man of few words, as he often just lets his play on the court do the talking.

Thompson has a few outspoken teammates, which allows him to just focus on being the excellent two-way player he is, getting it done with a “three-and-d” focus.

But now that it’s the offseason, Thompson had a bit of time to dish on a few important topics surrounding him and the rest of the team, in an interview with Mark Medina of USA Today.

He began by discussing Kevin Durant’s departure.

“A change of heart, man,” Thompson said. “But I’m never going to hold it against him. He wanted to go to New York City. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Thompson also spoke about his ACL injury, specifically how he was happy the Warriors still paid him the max, despite it.

“I can’t complain, man,” Thompson said. “The Warriors showed their loyalty by paying me. I just can’t wait to get back to work, whenever that is.”

And even with KD gone, Thompson and his teammates still haven’t lowered the bar, as they’re looking to win more titles.

“We won championships. So I always expect to win a championship,” Klay Thompson said. “Nothing short of that.”

It seems like Thompson is in good spirits, despite all the changes that have been taking place over the past few months, and that’s good to hear.