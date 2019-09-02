Kevon Looney shares funny story about Klay Thompson's texting fail

Klay Thompson is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, but his texting game could use a bit of help, it seems.

Teammate Kevon Looney shared a funny story about when Thompson was attempting to send him some motivational texts, which was great. However, the problem is that they were meant for his eyes only, and Klay accidentally sent them to the group.

“I remember in the Finals last year he got cleared to play for the next game,” Looney recanted, in an appearance on ABC7’s “With Authority” podcast . “And he started sending these motivational texts like ‘I’m coming back tonight,’ ‘I can’t wait to get out there,’ ‘I’m gonna hold the best player, I’m gonna lock [him] up,’ ‘I’m excited!’”

He continued:

“We were like, ‘Yeah Klay, we’re excited for you, too. We’re gonna get out there and we’re gonna take care of business,’” he continued. “[Klay] was like ‘This is the wrong [chat]. This was meant for my brothers.’”

It did go to his brothers — just every single one of them, unfortunately.