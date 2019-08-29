Select Page

[VIDEO] Klay brings Laura Harrier to VM World and she’s wearing some type of ring on her left hand

Posted by | Aug 29, 2019 | ,

[VIDEO] Klay brings Laura Harrier to VM World and she’s wearing some type of ring on her left hand
By: |
SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Check for yourself in the first few seconds of this video compilation: Klay Thompson brought now-well-publicized girlfriend Laura Harrier to the VM World 2019 convention, where he was scheduled to make his second annual appearance for a company called Rubrik. Harrier was sporting some type of ring on her left hand. The video is too blurry, though. [ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW THE VIDEO…]

Was the ring on Harrier’s ring finger? The couple has been posting a lot recently on Instagram, basically announcing their love for each other and the fact that Klay brought her to a public “engagement” (pun intended 😂) might mean something. Even Zaza Pachulia jokes that Klay “finally found someone who loves you,” in a comment on one of those posts.

Not to start any rumors — we’re not a Sports Gossip site (S/O ✊) and again, it depends on if the ring was on her ring finger — but it would not be a far stretch if they did get engaged, or if it’s a promise ring. Just connect the dots. Remember the Tahoe trip? Klay brought Laura to that, too:

Klay is scheduled to be in China on Sep 7-8 and we have strong Anta contacts there, so we’ll try to get some more info soon.

Thompson has said before that he’s looking for a “wholesome girl” (early last year on a radio show with Damon Bruce).

Oh yeah, Klay also splashed some threes and played to the crowd as he usually does (“Shows about to begin” 😂). One last comment: Rubrik’s scarce posts of Klay (on Twitter only) show that they totally under-marketed him. Meanwhile niche accounts like this one are jumping on little moments that occurred during Klay’s visit and Rubrik only posts one video of Thompson signing autographs 🤦🏻‍♂️

NBA, Updates, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: [VIDEO] Klay brings Laura Harrier to VM World and she’s wearing some type of ring on her left hand



Related Posts

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Drake trolls Stephen Curry with jersey selection for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

May 31, 2019

[VIDEO] A skinny (?) Draymond works out with D’Angelo Russell on set of Space Jam 2

[VIDEO] A skinny (?) Draymond works out with D’Angelo Russell on set of Space Jam 2

August 23, 2019

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

Golden State Warriors look nailed on to make it three-in-a-row

September 21, 2018

The Warriors are Injured Yet Thriving Heading into Game 3 of the Finals

The Warriors are Injured Yet Thriving Heading into Game 3 of the Finals

June 4, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino