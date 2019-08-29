[VIDEO] Klay brings Laura Harrier to VM World and she’s wearing some type of ring on her left hand

[embedded content]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Check for yourself in the first few seconds of this video compilation: Klay Thompson brought now-well-publicized girlfriend Laura Harrier to the VM World 2019 convention, where he was scheduled to make his second annual appearance for a company called Rubrik. Harrier was sporting some type of ring on her left hand. The video is too blurry, though. [ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW THE VIDEO…]Was the ring on Harrier’s ring finger? The couple has been posting a lot recently on Instagram, basically announcing their love for each other and the fact that Klay brought her to a public “engagement” (pun intended 😂) might mean something. Even Zaza Pachulia jokes that Klay “finally found someone who loves you,” in a comment on one of those posts.

Not to start any rumors — we’re not a Sports Gossip site (S/O ✊) and again, it depends on if the ring was on her ring finger — but it would not be a far stretch if they did get engaged, or if it’s a promise ring. Just connect the dots. Remember the Tahoe trip? Klay brought Laura to that, too:

[embedded content]

Klay is scheduled to be in China on Sep 7-8 and we have strong Anta contacts there, so we’ll try to get some more info soon.

Thompson has said before that he’s looking for a “wholesome girl” (early last year on a radio show with Damon Bruce).

Oh yeah, Klay also splashed some threes and played to the crowd as he usually does (“Shows about to begin” 😂). One last comment: Rubrik’s scarce posts of Klay (on Twitter only) show that they totally under-marketed him. Meanwhile niche accounts like this one are jumping on little moments that occurred during Klay’s visit and Rubrik only posts one video of Thompson signing autographs 🤦🏻‍♂️