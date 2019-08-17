Select Page

[PHOTO GALLERY] Draymond and son DJ (Draymond, Jr.) join Kerr at USA Basketball training camp in LA

EL SEGUNDO, CA — Here are some visuals of Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green and his son “DJ” (Draymond Green, Jr. on an ad-hoc visit to USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team training camp at the Lakers’ practice facility in Los Angeles. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr serves as an assistant to Team USA’s head coach Gregg Popovich.

Former Warrior Kevin Durant also made an appearance, but left before media was let in to the session. You can view slides taken of “KD” by USA Basketball’s photographer, as well as Green, his son, and Kerr here:

All photos below were taken by Cassy Athena (@cassyathenaphoto), who sent these pictures to us directly, and used with her permission. Please do not re-use without permission from Ms. Athena.

